Viral Video: No Match or Concert, Still Thousands Show Up at Islamabad Stadium for This Reason 

Islamabad: A new video from Pakistan emerged on social media showing thousands of people sitting in a stadium in Islamabad but no cricket or football match was played nor any concert was organised.

Over 30,000 candidates appeared for a written test for Islamabad’s police force at the Sports Complex here on Saturday. Sharing the viral video on its official Twitter handle Al Jazeera wrote, “ It's not football that's filled this stadium in Pakistan but the hope of finding a job. More than 30,000 people turned up to take a written test for Islamabad's police force, where there are only 1,167 positions available.”

According to Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), 31 percent of Pakistan’s youth are unemployed and the huge turnout for the police constable's posts showed the rising unemployment in the country.

32000 Candidates for 2000 seats in Islamabad Police Jobs at Sports Complex, Islamabad. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/6JpOGXArN4 — Mussadiq Niazi (@NiaziMussadiq) December 31, 2022

Pakistan’s economic woes are compounded by first the Covid-19 pandemic and later the recent devastating floods. While many blamed the country’s economic crisis due to the inefficient economic administration by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI-led government.

