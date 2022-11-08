Viral Video: China’s Driving Test Stuns Netizens, Check it Out!

A video of a driver's licence test in China has everyone talking! The video clip shared by a social media user on Twitter is going viral as the candidate seeking a driving licence is expected to cross many obstacles to pass the test.

In the video one can see a zig-zag track with the white outlines and the driver is supposed to cross the path without touching the outline of the path. Along the way, the driver is required to make an 8 with his car and drive backwards and park the car perfectly.

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

As the video is going viral on social media, several netizens have started sharing their driving test experiences in their countries. Check the reactions below:

Driver license exam in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/ePfJpb2BQ9 — zinadum (@gldn_gd) November 4, 2022

similar in Taiwan. The parallel parking has to be done in one shot, no back-and-forth. If you fail twice, you are out. pic.twitter.com/LzKVeYG1B0 — sans frontières (@timwuu) November 4, 2022

(Disclaimer: The video of the car driving test in China hasn’t been verified.)