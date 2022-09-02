Viral Video: Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernández Escapes Being Shot After Gun Misfires

Buenos Aires: Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández almost being shot straight in the head after a man pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger. Luckily the gun didn’t fire and Cristina also ducked in a reflex action

The video of the incident is going viral on social media now.

The man was detained after the incident and is yet to be identified officially.President Alberto Fernández termed it a homicide attempt. “A man pointed a firearm (Thursday night) at her head and pulled the trigger," the president said in a national broadcast. He said the gun didn't fire.

As seen in the video also shot by local television channels showed Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home. A is seen extending his hand with what looked like a pistol which shows the pistol almost touched Fernández's face and she ducks.


