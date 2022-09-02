Buenos Aires: Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández almost being shot straight in the head after a man pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger. Luckily the gun didn’t fire and Cristina also ducked in a reflex action

The video of the incident is going viral on social media now.

‼️JUST IN‼️ 🇧🇷❌🇦🇷Footage from another angle shows the moment when a Brazilian National named Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel pulled a gun and tried to assassinate Argentina's left-wing Vice-President Cristina Kirchner — The gun notoriously failed on the last moment pic.twitter.com/JgmUlNuP2Q — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 2, 2022

The man was detained after the incident and is yet to be identified officially.President Alberto Fernández termed it a homicide attempt. “A man pointed a firearm (Thursday night) at her head and pulled the trigger," the president said in a national broadcast. He said the gun didn't fire.

As seen in the video also shot by local television channels showed Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home. A is seen extending his hand with what looked like a pistol which shows the pistol almost touched Fernández's face and she ducks.