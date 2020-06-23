NEW DELHI: In a video that has now gone viral, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was seen cuddling his new born baby. In the video, Elon is seen shortening his baby's name from "X AE A-XII" to Baby X.

The video that was posted on the account of Maye Musk, Elon's mother on Monday has over 129,000 likes and 2.81 million views on Twitter.

"Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?" Elon Musk, 48, can be heard asking his baby as the baby looks up at him in wide-eyed.

"This is your dad speaking," he continues softly as his son grips his finger. "Hello, hello baby. Hello Baby X," he adds.

Tesla chief Elon Musk and his Girlfriend Grimes had earlier made slight changes in their baby son's name giving it a Roman twist. They have now named their first child X AE A-Xii. Earlier it was X AE A-12.

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together on May 5. Musk shared the exciting news on Twitter. Later, when he revealed that his newborn son has been named X Æ A-12 Musk, netizens were quite surprised with the confusing and controversial name.

Elon Musk himself in a recent interview explained how to pronounce his baby's name X Æ A-12 as "X Ash A Twelve."

Watch the viral video: