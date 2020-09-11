Dubai-based influencers have taken gender reveal to whole new heights. The gender of their second child was revealed at the world's tallest building - Burj Khalifa.

Anas and Asala Marwah hosted the stunning event at the Burj Khalifa as the 163-storey building lit up in blue and pink illustrations, as the countdown to 10 started and the tower turned blue to reveal the gender of their expecting child.

"It's a boy!" was projected on the 828-metre tower congratulating the family.

The video that was uploaded on their YouTube channel 'Anasala Family' and the video has over 12 million views in a day, while on Instagram got two million views.

“The big news just can’t get bigger than this as the world’s tallest building lights up to reveal the biggest gender reveal ever! Congratulations @AnasMarwah and @AsalaMaleh,” official account of the building wrote while sharing the clip of the couple celebrating.

“We wanted to do something unique and memorable so that we can all look at it in the future and remember what we built as a family,” Asala told the viewers. Her husband added: “I ask Asala every day, ‘Who are we to be (reflected) on the Burj Khalifa? Why us and not anyone else?’” in the video, as translated by Arab News.

The family's Youtube channel where they share their daily vlogs has over 7.59 million subscribers.

The couple said they have been working on this one-of-a-kind "biggest gender reveal ever" project for over a month and a half.

While congratulatory messages were in abundance, some also criticised the grandeur of the event.

Have a look at their pictures which looks adorable.