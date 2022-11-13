Village with 44 Houses on Sale for Just Rs 2 Crore, Deets Inside

People save money to buy a flat in an apartment or an independent house or a bungalow. Do you believe us if we say the amount you spend on buying an independent house in a metro city can get you a whole village with constructed houses?

Yes, you heard it right. This is possible in Spain. A deserted village in this European country has been put up for sale. The price of the abandoned village with more than 40 houses is just €260,000 which is roughly Rs 2 crore.

The Salto de Castro village is not far away from the Spain capital Madrid and is located on the border between Spain and Portugal. The people of the village left the place some three decades ago and due to neglect, the buildings in the village have fallen into disrepair.

According to reports, a man from Galicia bought Salto de Castro in the early 2000s as he wanted to develop the village into a tourist attraction but the 2008 recession forced him to put his plans on hold.

The uninhabited village is listed for sale on Idealista website. “I am selling because I am an urban-dweller and cannot maintain the upkeep,” the 80-year-old owner of the village wrote these words in the listing. The village has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool and even a barracks building where the civil guards used to live earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)