Is it possible to live in the jungle for more than 10 years? The answer is a big yes. Ho Van Lang, lived in the jungle with his father for more than 40 years. The 49-year-old Ho spent 41 years in complete isolation in the deep forest of the Tay Tra district in Quang Ngai province. He had no idea of women and doesn't what sex was.

In the Vietnam war 1972, Ho's mother and two of his brother's were killed. So his father Ho Van Thanh escaped with his two sons into a forest. From then on wards, they lived in the forest eating honey, fruits and forest creatures. But in 2013, they have been rescued and brought to a local village where women also live. They have slowly adjusted to the new environment and also constructed a house near the jungle.

In 2015, Alvaro Cerezo, managing director of Docastaway met the family and said, "They always escaped when they saw people from a distance. As Lang's father had a profound phobia of returning to civilisation as he did not believe that the Vietnam War was over."

He further added that, "More surprising still is that today, despite being able to distinguish between men and women, he still doesn’t know the essential difference between them. I can confirm that Lang has never had the minimum sexual desire and his reproductive instinct has never shown its head in any of its many facets."

He asserted that, "While I was with him in the jungle, I saw him eat bats as though they were olives. He used the heads and viscera of the rats. Due to his father's poor mental state Lang lived the last few years full of stress and anxiety, staying awake all night long in case his father should fall into the nothingness."

He added that, "His sense of humour is like that of a baby, copying facial gestures or reacting to hide and seek and this contributes to making Lang a very endearing person."

Lang doesn't know the difference between good and bad, he is just a child, doesn't know anything.