Video Of Pakistani Journalist Slapping Boy For Disturbing Her On Camera Is Going Viral

A video of a Pakistani journalist slapping a boy for disturbing her on camera is going viral on all social media platforms. According to the reports, she was reporting on the festival of Eid al-Adha which was celebrated all across the world on Sunday, July 9.

In the video, one could see a journalist reporting something and she suddenly slaps the boy standing next to her. The exact reason on why the journalist lost her temper is not known. It looks like the boy might have made some unwarranted comment. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 34 MMTS Train Services Cancelled Due To Bad Weather