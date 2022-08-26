Video of American Woman Abusing Indians in Dallas Viral

A video of a woman outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Texas' Plano making racist remarks at a group of Indian-American women is going viral. In the five-and-a-half-minute video, the woman is seen striking one person in the face, swiping at the phones of two of the women filming the incident, and threatens to shoot them.

The video was shared on Facebook late Wednesday night and went viral on Reddit on Thursday in a post titled "Happened to some Indian friends last night in Plano." In the video, a woman says that she is a Mexican American and further added, "Everywhere I f***ing go you f***ing Indians are everywhere. If life was so great in India, why the f**k are y'all here?" One of the women on the other side made a comment, "If you are Mexican, why don't you go back to Mexico."Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Another act of violence and #Hinduphobia. As the @ncri_io report on Hinduphobia warned, online hate leads to real life violence. We urge @PlanoPoliceDept to take firm action against such assault and bigotry! https://t.co/SAgadkjuTp — CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) August 25, 2022

The Plano Police Officials responded to a disturbance created by a Texas woman in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway. On Thursday, Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on a charge of Assault Bodily injury, and one charge of Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000.

ASSAULT ARREST

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement on Thursday. "The level of vitriol and alleged physical assault against four Indian-American women in Plano is truly appalling," said Faizan Syed, executive director of CAIR. He added “This type of hate has no place in North Texas, and we call on law enforcement to investigate this incident as a hate crime.”

