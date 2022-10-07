Victorian Premier's Award For 2 Indian Students

Two Indian students Divyangana Sharma and Ritika Saxena have won the coveted Victorian Premier's Award which is an initiative of the Victorian Government to celebrate outstanding international students and education providers in Victoria, Australia.

Divyangana Sharma was given the International Student of the Year 2021-22 award and Ritika Saxena won the International Student of the Year award in the Research category.

Divyangana was also named the International Student of the Year at Holmesglen Institute, which also nominated her for the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics’ Outstanding International Student Award.

Ritika Saxena moved to Melbourne as an 18-year-old and is now a PhD student involved in stem cell research. She won the Melbourne Medical School’s Research Symposium 2021 Image Contest as per reports published in The Australian.com website.

