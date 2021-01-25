Don't Miss Model's Bikini Photoshoot Hanging On The Edge Of World's Largest Waterfall

Now a days, many people are going that extra mile to get their photo shoots done. We have seen people trying different themes, composition and set ups. When coming to social media influencers and models, they love to grab attention of the folks with their unique posts and videos.

Now, to everyone's surprise a model has gone to an extent where she posed in a bikini hanging at the edge of the world's largest waterfall. Now, the photos of the model are going viral on social media. Some are singing praises for her bold efforts whereas few others are criticising her for her careless behaviour.

Going into the details, a 25-year-old model shared a video on her Instagram in which one could see her hanging from a 1,650-feet drop on the edge of the Victorial Falls. According to the reports, Amaris Rose who belongs to Pittsburgh, Pennyslyvania visited the well known tourist spot Devil's Pool in the month of December. Just look at the video here. Now, this video is going viral on social media platforms.