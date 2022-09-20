VFS Global Rolls Out First-ever Indonesia Fast-track Visa on Arrival Service for 75 nationalities, including Indians

Travellers to Indonesia eligible for Visa on Arrival can now enjoy a quicker, smoother visa application journey by completing the process online, pre-departure, through VFS Global. VFS Global has entered into an exclusive agreement with TLP, the Immigration Department for Republic of Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, to provide online pre-payment of fees, fast-track access and concierge services to international passengers upon arrival in Jakarta.

Nationals of the 75 eligible countries can apply for their Indonesia Visa on Arrival through VFS Global by submitting their documents and paying the fees online at www.indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id prior to their travel. A confirmation will be sent to their registered email ID and the visa processed in advance to be stamped upon arrival. With the payment having been made online, the on-arrival process reduces to just the stamping of the visa, which can be done at the designated fast-track Visa on Arrival immigration lanes.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, VFS Global said, “Indonesia is a popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application journey quicker and simpler. With tech-led Do It Yourself solutions becoming increasingly popular, this first-ever fast-track Visa on Arrival service is sure to offer applicants a more relaxed on-arrival experience.”

Indonesia received over 15 million foreign tourists in 2019 before the pandemic. Between January and July 2022, the destination has welcomed around 1 million international travellers. From India alone, over 657,000 tourists arrived in Indonesia in 2019, before the pandemic.

How to use the fast-track VOA service

STEP 1: Visit www.indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id

STEP 2: Submit the required documents and pay the VOA fee online

STEP 3: Await the confirmation email that will be sent to the registered email ID

STEP 4: Upon landing in Jakarta, head to the dedicated fast-track lane with the confirmation email to get the visa stamped

Also Read: Noida Construction Wall Collapse Claims Four Lives