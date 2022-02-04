Valentine’s Day Jewellery: Staples and Spectacular Pieces from Sapphires to Scent Bottles

Christie’s Jewels Online auction has something for everyone, whether it’s the classic or the unexpected — plus, more than half the lots have no reserve

Pretty in pink

Rubies and pink sapphires are just two stones whose hues connote love and passion. These eye-catching earrings are comprised of diamonds and Burmese rubies, a few of which are classified as highly desirable ‘pigeon blood red.’ A Buccellati ruby and gold cuff is a fabulous signed-jewel option, while this ring, featuring a 6.57-carat Orangy Pink natural Padparadscha sapphire, offers a softer pastel pink.

Left: No reserve | coloured sapphire and diamond ring. Estimate: $6,000-8,000, Middle: Ruby and diamond earrings. Size/dimensions: 1½ x¾ in (3.8 x 1.9 cm). Estimate: $10,000-15,000, Right: Buccellati ruby and gold cuff bracelet. Size/dimensions: continuous inner circumference 6¼ in (16 cm); inner diameter 2⅛ in (5.5 cm). Estimate: $10,000-15,000. All offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s

Say it with flowers

Why gift a bouquet of flowers, when you could get a basket’s worth of blooms that will last forever? These circa 1950 objets d’art by Cartier come from the unique collection of the Italian Countess Orietta Ascoli, whose assemblage of jewelled treasures also includes clocks, desk accessories, and evening bags.

No reserve | Cartier pair of enamel and silver flower baskets. Size/dimensions: each approximately (2⅞ x 2⅝ x 3½ in) 7.4 x 6.6 x 9.0 cm. Estimate: $5,000-7,000. Offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online

Toi et moi rings

Meaning ‘you and me,’ toi et moi rings are striking symbols of romance and companionship. Napoleon Bonaparte gifted his wife Josephine de Beauharnais a ring of this design, while most recently, Megan Fox made headlines with a two-stone engagement ring, that like this no-reserve lot, features a pear-shaped diamond and emerald.



No reserve | twin-stone emerald and diamond ring. Emerald: 1 pear-shaped, measuring 12.10 x 7.30 x 5.16 mm and calculated to weigh approximately 2.20 - 2.50 carats. Estimate: $6,000-8,000. Offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online

Cartier Trinity

Cartier’s legendary ‘Trinity’ design was created in 1924, when Louis Cartier conceived a ring that featured three intertwining bands of yellow, rose, and white gold for Jean Cocteau. Symbolising love, fidelity, and friendship, the concept has since expanded into tri-

coloured bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, as illustrated by this suite and bangle.

Cartier suite of diamond and tri-coloured gold 'Trinity' jewelry. Size/dimensions: necklace 18⅛ in (46.0 cm), earrings ¾ x¼ in (1.8 x 0.7 cm); US ring size 6¾. Estimate: $8,000-12,000. Offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online

Scent with love

Scent bottles are a romantic, intriguing, and original alternative to gifting modern-day perfume. Countess Orietta Ascoli owned a remarkable collection that spanned centuries. This sapphire and peridot pair, for example, dates to circa 1900, while others range from exotic antique gold and turquoise creations to a circa 1950 Verdura bottle designed as a shell.

No reserve | two antique sapphire, peridot and diamond scent bottles. Size/dimensions: sapphire scent bottle 2⅝ x¾ x½ in (6.7 x 1.9 x 1.3 cm); peridot scent bottle 2⅞ x¾ x⅝ in (2.2 x 1.9 x 1.5 cm). Estimate: $5,000-7,000.

Offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online

Dripping in diamonds

Whether popping the question or seeking a piece of jewellery that will stand the test of time, one cannot go wrong with diamonds. This gold ring centring a heart-shaped brilliant-cut diamond is perfect for Valentine’s Day, but more classic options include these platinum earrings featuring square emerald-cut diamonds, weighing 5.02 carats each, as well as this platinum bracelet with rectangular- cut diamonds whose weight totals between 15 and 17 carats.



Diamond earrings. Size/dimensions: ¾ in (2.0 cm). Estimate: $170,000-250,000, Middle: Diamond ring. Estimate:

$10,000-15,000, Left: Diamond bracelet. Size/dimensions: 6¾ in (17.2 cm). Estimate: $15,000-20,000. All offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online

Love letter essentials

Between emails and texts, the art of letter writing has unfortunately fallen to the wayside, but what better way to resurrect this lost form than gifting its charming accoutrements? A handwritten note is made all the more romantic when closed with turn-of-the-century multi-gem seals and opened by a Van Cleef & Arpels turquoise and diamond opener.

Left: No reserve | three antique multi-gem seals. Size/dimensions: moonstone seal 2¼ x 1⅛ x 1⅛ in (5.8 x 2.8 x 2.8 cm); rock crystal seal 3 x 1 x⅞ in (7.6 x 2.4 x 2.1 cm); figural seal 1¾ x 1 x 1 in (4.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm). Estimate: $5,000-7,000, Right: No reserve | Van Cleef & Arpels turquoise and diamond letter opener. Size/dimensions: 5⅝ x⅞ in (14.4 x 2.2 cm). Estimate: $5,000-7,000. Both offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online

Jewels for gents

A vast selection of cufflinks and dress sets, such as this circa 1950 sapphire, platinum, and yellow gold one, is offered in the sale.

Signed options include Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co’s whimsical ‘Dolphin’ design, Van Cleef & Arpels’ interchangeable diamond and gem cufflinks and shirt studs, and a pair of multi-gem and cold snake cufflinks by Hermès.

Sapphire ring and dress set. Size/dimensions: US ring size 6; cufflink head ½ in (1.3 cm); shirt stud head ⅜ in (0.8 cm). Estimate: $10,000-15,000. Offered in Jewels Online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online

Jewellery box staples

Should your loved one be looking to start or enrich their jewellery collection, diamond stud earrings, gold chains, and timepieces are key classics. For added timelessness, opt for pieces by renowned designers, like Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co., or a house’s iconic styles, such as Cartier’s ‘Tank’ wristwatches.

Left: No reserve | diamond stud earrings. Estimate: $30,000-50,000, Middle: No reserve | gold link neck chain. Size/dimensions: 30⅜ in (77.0 cm). Estimate: $3,000-5,000, Right: No reserve | Cartier 'Tank Divan' and 'Tank Francaise' stainless steel wristwatches. Size/dimensions: Tank Divan 8¼ to 6½ in (21.0 to 16.5 cm); Tank Francaise case 6 in (15.3 cm). Estimate: $2,000-4,000. All offered in Jewels online on 24 January-9 February 2022 at Christie’s Online