Vaccination Must For Hajj Pilgrims Visiting Saudi

As the situation is still not fine and the Covid19 cases are on a rise, many countries are not allowing foreign visitors for tourism or any other purpose. Recently Saudi Arabia announced that they will be hosting another pilgrim. Like last year, Muslims from foreign countries will not be allowed. This is only for the vaccinated localities.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia organized a hajj that turned out to be successful. There were no issues and concerning the outbreak of the virus. It was almost a week-long pilgrim event with many people visiting but fortunately, there were no cases reported there.

Although things will be normal this time around as well, the number has gone down immensely. Saudi will only be permitting around 60,000 citizens. This is lower than their usual normal number. The residents will start coming on Saturday. Generally, there are more than 2 million people who participate in Hajj.

Muslims from all over the world travel to Saudi for the hajj, which is an annual pilgrim. It is an important occasion in every Muslim’s life. Most able-bodied Muslims try to go for Hajj at least once in their life.

The officials are working to ensure that the preparations are made without any concern. Things should be able to go safe like last time without any outbreaks and problems. That is why this time, they are only allowing Saudi residents who are fully vaccinated. Those in the age group of 18 to 65 who are vaccinated will be allowed.

So that this pilgrim event does not turn into a medium for the virus to spread, the committee is working on safety measures.