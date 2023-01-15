USA's R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022

R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States of America (USA) won the Miss Universe 2022 title at the grand event held in New Orleans on January 15. The official Twitter account of Miss Universe has posted a short clip of the exact moment USA’s R'Bonney Gabriel won the Miss Universe 2022 crown and the video is swiftly going viral.

Stunning in a crystal-embellished gown, R'Bonney Gabriel waited with bated breath for the announcement during the winning moment. Soon after USA was declared winner, she was overwhelmed by joy as the audience cheered and clapped.