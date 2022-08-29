USA: Hindu American Faces Vile Abusive Attack In Fremont Taco Bell

A Hindu American was abused by another man at Fremont Taco Bell when he was waiting to pick up his order. The incident took place at Grimmer Boulevard location on the night of August 21. One of the customers at Fremont Taco Bell started abusing him without any provocation. The victim was identified as Krishnan Jayaraman Iyer and a tall beared man abused Krishnan for about 8 minutes.

The man could be heard saying, “Walking around with your f*****g toes out. B***h, this ain’t India.” He continued, “You f****d India up. You’re f*****g America up. You’re a Hindu who bathes in cow urine."

He further added, “Indian people are a joke. Look at this nasty s**t.” Jayaraman said, “I didn’t see a point of me trying to engage somebody who’s hell-bent on picking up a fight and wanting me to engage. He was so close to my face. He was throwing his dollars in my face. He was spitting everywhere.”

Jayaraman said that the man was pronouncing Hindi words and he also spoke Punjabi.

Jayaraman's video ended with Fremont police officers arriving. Police Chief Sean Washington wrote: "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences. We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation may rise to the level of a crime. In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate. Fremont is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds."

