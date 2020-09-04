A dip in a lake turned fatal for a 23-year-old youth. An employee at Amazon drowned while swimming in a lake at St. Louis, Missouri in the USA. The deceased was identified as Khaja Imran. The incident took place on August 24th. The incident occurred when Khaja was swimming along with his two other friends. Eyewitnesses said he swam too far off shore and began panicking. His friends tried a lot to save him but they couldn't and ultimately he drowned.

Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesperson, Majlis Bachao Tehreek said that, "After hearing the news, Majlis Bachao Tehreek contacted S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India and also contacted KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and NRI department, Government of Telangana. We requested them to contact the Consulate General of USA in Hyderabad for an emergency visa to his parents so that they could attend the final rites.” The family got an emergency visa to visit the USA for the funeral and they would fly to the USA on the first available flight.

Recently, a Hyderabadi working as a sales representative was found dead in Al Rabie Saudi food company's warehouse. The victim was identified as Mohammad Muzaffer. He was working as a sales representative.