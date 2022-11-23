US: Virginia Man Shoots Up To 10 Inside Walmart Store, Kills Self

Virginia (USA): At least 10 people were killed and multiple injured after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia and later killed himself on Tuesday night. This comes after a shooting incident at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado state in which five people were killed and 17 other others wounded.

The police have not shared any information about the shooter, however, several media outlets have reported that the shooter was a manager at the store. However, the motive behind the shooting incident is still not clear.

“We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead,” Walmart said in a statement.

Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told reporters that at 10:12 pm on Tuesday night, police responded to a call of a Walmart shooting incident. He said ‘less than 10’ people were dead and he refused to give an exact number of casualties.

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake wrote in a tweet.

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital told a local television station WAVY-TV that five injured persons were undergoing treatment at the trauma centre.

