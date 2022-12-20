US: Strong Quake Hits Parts of Northern California, Thousands Go Without Electricity 

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The earthquake was about 16.1 km deep and it struck about 12 km west-southwest of Ferndale, California.

No tsunami alert was sounded after the quake, however, the USGS recorded around a dozen small aftershocks in the area.

No injuries were immediately reported. As per reports, over 55,000 homes and business stores in Ferndale and Humboldt county were reported to be without power.

“Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County,” the county’s office of emergency services wrote in a tweet.

California highway patrol is responding to reports of cracks in the Ferndale bridge over the Eel River in and out of Ferndale town.

A M6.4 earthquake has occurred south of Eureka, CA in northern CA (Humboldt Co.). Additional shaking from aftershocks is expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this event, so check back for additional information. #Humboldt #earthquake pic.twitter.com/DpaIlz3RGV — California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) December 20, 2022

(With PTI inputs)