US Second Lottery For H1B Visas, Techies: Details Inside

The United States immigration department has chosen to conduct a rare second lottery for the most sought-after visas to determine the successful applicants who did not make it in the initial random selection, which might be good news for hundreds of Indian IT experts seeking the H-1B work visa.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on July 30 that after deciding that the computerized lottery for H-1B visas held earlier this year was not all good as it did not provide them with enough of the congressionally mandated H-1B visas.

It is the Visa that is most loved by the Indians. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialty jobs that require theoretical or technical expertise. It is one of the best visas. Generally, youth from India and China are hired under this Visa.

A statement by the USCIS read that they needed to select additional registrations. They applied a random selection process for previously submitted electronic registration.

“In 2020 we implemented an electronic registration process for the H-1B cap. Prospective petitioners seeking to file H-1B cap-subject petitions, including for beneficiaries eligible for the advanced degree exemption, must first electronically register and pay the associated $10 H-1B registration fee for each beneficiary,” read a statement.