US to Restart Student Visa Application Process: Deets Inside

US Student VISA: Due to Coronavirus, all efforts to get US student visas have been paused. The problem is the same around the world since every country is trapped in this pandemic. Apart from financial activities, educational activities have also come to a halt. For many days, the US government had halted the issuing of visas to students seeking higher education in the US. With the situation improving, the student visa procedure will begin.

The procedure will begin on Monday, according to the US Embassy in Delhi's Consular Affairs Minister, Dan Heflin. He took to social media to announce, "It has been agreed to offer students who will be attending classes in July and August this year precedence in obtaining visas. Tourist visa B1 and B2 applicants will have to wait a bit longer," he added.

In the meantime, students planning to go to the United States must take a covid test three days prior to departure. Only those who have received a negative diagnosis are permitted to go. It is up to different institutions to make the ultimate choice about vaccination.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of speculation over which vaccines should you take? Dan Heflin stated that students would need to communicate with university administrators before making a choice.