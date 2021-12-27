US Removes In Person Interviews for H1-B, L1 Visa Applicants

The US Department of State (DOS) is suspending in-person interview requirements at local consulates for a year for numerous non-immigrant work visa categories and their families (spouse and dependent children). This exemption will be in effect until December 31, 2022.

The Department of State appreciates the positive impact of temporary work visa holders on the US economy and is committed to making non-immigrant travel easier and reducing visa wait times, according to an official statement.

We are glad to report that consular officials are now permitted to forego in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based non - immigrant work visas and their eligible derivatives in the following categories until December 31, 2022: Individuals in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas), Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas), and Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas) are among those who qualify for the visas, according to the statement.

Consular officials have also been given the authority to waive the interview process for overseas students (F and M visas) and those on student exchange visas until December of next year (J visas).