US Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston Shooting: Report

US rapper Takeoff was shot dead in Houston on Tuesday, sources said. He was 28. The rapper from the chart-topping group Migos died in a shooting incident outside a bowling alley in Houston. He was playing dice with his uncle and bandmate Quavo.

The rapper Takeoff’s original name was Kirsnick Khari Ball. According to the Houston police one person was fatally shot and two others were hurt. After receiving information about the shooting incident, the authorities responded shortly after 2:30 am at 810 Billiards and Bowling.

According to reports, the security guards are reported to have heard the gunshots but did not see who fired the bullets. The injured people were rushed to the hospitals in private vehicles.

Rapper Takeoff was a member of Grammy-nominated Migos, known for mega-hit 2010s songs "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee. The rap trio from Georgia have had fourt Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The rappers group earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multi-platinum songs like “Motorsport”.

