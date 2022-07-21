US Prez Joe Biden Claims 'I Have Cancer', White House Clarifies Gaffe

US President Joe Biden left the audience and the internet surprised after he claimed to "have cancer" while addressing people in Somerset, Massachusetts.

Biden who was discussing the adversities of emissions from oil refineries, recalled his childhood near in Delaware, when he "accidentally" stated many people he grew up with have cancer while growing up.

"My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening?... That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Biden said, adding to one of the many faux pas in recent.

In very many references to his childhood, Biden claimed his mother used windshield wipers "to get literally the oil slick off the window." His statement went viral on social media with several users trolling the president for his claim of having cancer.

"Cancer? This is either the biggest bombshell admission or biggest gaffe in history," said Real Clear Politics chairperson Tom Bevan.

Cancer? This is either the biggest bombshell in presidential history or the biggest gaffe. https://t.co/oFu1hH2gzK — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2022

"President Biden just said he has cancer. Is it true? Or is the Commander in Chief confused? Who knows!!," said another Twitterati.

Washington Post journalist Glenn Kessler pointed out that Biden had skin cancer before he assumed office as President.

According to Fox News reports, the White House later clarified that Joe Biden was in fact referring to his previous diagnosis. In a statement, the White House retracted the US President's comments clarifying that the POTUS does not have any kind of cancer at present.

