US President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Centre, a day later he was tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday night, he and his wife fell ill to COVID-19. On Saturday, his medics said that he is doing very well but another source said that his vital signs had been worrying and the next 48 hours are going to be very critical for Trump.

The New York Times reported that, "Two sources close to the White House have reported Donald Trump faced a difficulty in breathing on Friday and supplemental oxygen had been provided, which the US President's doctors neither confirmed nor denied at a press conference on Saturday."

In a newly released video, Trump said that, “If you look at the therapeutics, which I am taking right now, some of them... and others are coming out right now... Frankly, they are miracles."

He further added that, “I came here. I wasn’t feeling so well… I have to make America great again. We have to finish the job… I have to get back soon. This is something that has happened to millions of people all over the world. I am fighting for them, not just in the US but for people all over the world."

He said, “We have to confront problems. As a leader you have to confront problems, there has never been a great leader who would have done that.”

Trump asserted that, "You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

In the tweet, Trump said, "I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again."

Donald Trump tweeted as, "Doctors, nurses and all at the great Walter Reed Medical Centre, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!! Tremendous progress has been made over the last six months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"

In another tweet, Trump wrote: "Our great USA wants and needs stimulus. Work together and get it done. Thank you."

Dr Sean Conley, one of Trump's doctors, said he is "improving". He told reporters that Trump was not on oxygen support on Saturday and he repeatedly refused to say definitively whether Trump had ever been on oxygen support.

The Times said in its report that, "While doctors maintained during a televised briefing that Mr. Trump was doing very well and they declined to provide vital information and left open the impression that the President was known to be ill a day earlier than previously reported."