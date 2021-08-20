US President Biden Suspends Arms Sales to Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the Biden administration halted all arms sales to the Afghan government on Wednesday.

The State Department's Political and Military Affairs Bureau stated in a notice to defence contractors that pending or undelivered arms transactions to Afghanistan had been reviewed.

"In light of rapidly evolving circumstances in Afghanistan," the Directorate of Defense Sales Controls stated, "they are reviewing all pending and issued export licences and other approvals to determine their suitability for furthering world peace, national security, and US foreign policy."

The notification stated that updates for defence equipment exporters would be issued in the following days.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Joe Biden said he is determined to retain US forces in Afghanistan until every American has been evacuated, even if it means extending the military presence there until August 31.

According to sources, up to 15,000 Americans remained in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the new Taliban administration in Afghanistan will not be able to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation at this time.

The IMF stated in a statement on Wednesday that it would be led by the opinions of the international community.

"There is currently a lack of clarity throughout the international community about the recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a result of which the country can not access SDRs or other IMF resources," the statement added.

Meanwhile, according to local media sources, the Taliban have also taken the US military's biometric equipment, which contains vital data about the US army and local Afghans who played critical roles during the World war.