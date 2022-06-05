US President Biden Evacuated From White House, Deets Inside

A small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden's Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said on Sunday.

The White House said there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken and it seems that the plane had mistakenly entered the airspace. Once the situation was assessed and sorted, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.”

As per reports in the PTI, the agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

As is standard practice for presidential trips outside Washington, the Federal Aviation Administration published flight restrictions earlier this week before Biden's beach town visit. The restrictions include a 10-mile radius no-fly zone contained with a 30-mile restricted zone.

