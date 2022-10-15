US President Biden Calls Pakistan Dangerous Nation For This Reason

Washington: At a time when Pakistan is making a bid to improve ties with the US, President Joe Biden has said Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world.”

Addressing a Democratic Party congressional campaign committee reception in Los Angeles (California) on Thursday, Biden made these remarks on Pakistan while talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Russia.

He said Pakistan is a dangerous country which holds “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

“… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” Biden remarked.

Raising the issue of changing geopolitical situations globally, the US President berated both China and Russia.

“This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia?,” Biden added.

In his speech, Biden said given the current geopolitical equation, the US could find enormous opportunities to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

“So, folks, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. But there's also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century,” he said.

