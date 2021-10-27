US Now Open For Foreign Travellers: Book Your Air Tickets Now

New details came regarding travel to the US. For individuals going to the United States, the Biden administration has proposed revised international air travel rules, which will take effect on November 8. According to a White House statement, beginning November 8, all foreign nationals flying to the United States must follow certain rules and keep in mind, these basic guidelines.

They must be fully vaccinated and provide the necessary certificate before boarding. As children under 18 are not vaccinated yet and in many countries, the immunization for them hasn't even started, there are a few exceptions for them, but even that comes with clauses.

As per the statement released, the vaccines allowed will be the ones approved. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided that vaccinations approved or permitted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization would be acceptable, according to a White House statement (WHO). Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines are currently among them.

Before boarding, fully vaccinated travelers, which also includes US citizens and foreigners, would have to present proof of a negative Covid test from a sample collected within three days of arrival to the US. Unvaccinated travelers, including US residents and LPRs, would be required to present proof of a negative test from a sample collected within one day of departure.

The proof of vaccination should be a paper or digital document produced by an official source that includes the traveler's name and date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and administration date(s) for all doses received.