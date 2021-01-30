US New Immigration Bill: Spouses Of H1-B Workers Allowed To Work And More, Thanks To Biden

Ever since Joe Biden came into power and became the President of the United States, he has been taking fast decisions and has overturned many orders that Donald Trump passed during his time as the President. Earlier on 26 Jan, Biden announced that he repealed the ban on transgender people serving in military. Apart from this, Biden signed many orders and even overturned certain bills passed by Trump.

This time, Biden’s decision came as a relief to spouses of workers on H1B visas in the US. During his rule, Trump tried to withdraw a regulation that was passed during Obama’s time. Obama allowed a certain group of spouses of H1B visa holders to work in the US and even the rules for H4 visa holders were good.

Trump did not allow the spouses of H1B visa holders to work in the state. Plus H4 work permit rules were also changed during his rule under the "Buy American and Hire American" order. But Biden took a turn on this rule.

The H4 work permit (also called the EAD) has kept the people holding this visa, in suspense. There was confusion during Trump’s time with the rule being proposed and reviewed several times.

President Biden has now proposed a new Immigration Bill to the Congress. Under this, there are plans to give citizenship for an expected 11 million undocumented persons in the country, plus a permanent residence for the individuals. Along with this, there will also be a relief to green card holders. The spouses and children of the green card holders will be exempted from the annual green card quota.

The H-4 visa holders will mostly be granted work permit among other proposed ideas in the bill. The new bill comes as a relief to many Indians. It will benefit Indian H-1B workers and green card beneficiaries.