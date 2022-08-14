US: Man Shoots Self After Crashing Burning Car into US Capitol Building Barricade

Washington: An unidentified man reportedly set his car on fire and drove into a U.S. Capitol barricade and shot and killed himself early Sunday morning, US Capitol police said.

The incident took place after 4 am local time, when the man rammed his car into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. He then got out of the burning car and reportedly fired a weapon indiscriminately into the air, Capitol police said in a statement, adding he then fatally shot himself when authorities approached to nab him.

U.S. Capitol Police and Fire Marshal investigators at 2nd and East Capitol. Police say man shortly after 4 a.m. drove vehicle into barricade that then caught fire. He fired shots into the air and then killed himself. No one in the area was injured. pic.twitter.com/oVYY857Qit — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) August 14, 2022

There were no reported injuries aside from the driver and the man's motive in the incident is not clear. The incident reportedly lasted only a matter of moments, and officers did not have time to return fire before the man turned his weapon on himself.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” the statement read.

The investigators are looking into the man's background. DC's Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation, the statement said.

