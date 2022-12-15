US: Indian-origin Sunnyvale Engineer Wins City Council Seat by One Vote

New York: With a one vote margin, Indian-American Murali Srinivasan won the race for the open District 3 Sunnyvale City Council seat. Srinivasan along with the winner in the District 5 race, Richard Mehlinger will be sworn-in on January 3, 2023 and he will serve the council for four years.

Releasing the election results on Thursday, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said Indian-American engineer Murali Srinivasan got 2,813 votes while opponent Justin Wang received 2,812 votes out of 5,625 votes.

Srinivasan not only became the first Indian-origin council member elected in Sunnyvale but he is also the first person to represent District 3 in Sunnyvale, which is newly formed in 2020.



“Thank God there are no fraction votes,” Srinivasan told local media after winning the election and Santa Clara County certified the election last week.

The Councilman-elect for District 3 said during the campaign he had no idea about the election outcome but one thing he’s learned is every vote counts.

Murali Srinivasan has been living in the United States since 1984. He holds master's degrees from Virginia Tech and Stanford.

