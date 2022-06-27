US: Indian-origin Man Shot Dead While He Sat in Borrowed SUV in Maryland

New York: Yet another Indian-origin man was shot dead in the US state of Maryland. The deceased, identified as Satnam Singh, was sitting in a borrowed SUV parked in South Ozone Park when a gunman approached and started shooting at him around 3:45 pm on Saturday, a report in The New York Daily News said.

This is the second shooting incident involving Indian-origin men in a week. A few days ago, 25-year-old Indian national Sai Charan Nakka, a native of Telangana who had graduated from the University of Cincinnati in January of 2022, was shot dead in Maryland state. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Centre where he was pronounced dead on June 19.

Local police said Singh lived just down the street from where he was shot. The gunman pumped bullets in the chest and neck of Singh. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he died later, the police said. No arrests have been made so far in the case.

According to the police, Singh had borrowed the car from a friend a short time earlier and probably needed it to pick someone up. The authorities

were trying to “determine if the gunman was aiming at Singh or was hoping to kill the SUV's owner and was unaware who was inside,” the report said.

The report said that according to the police, the gunman approached Singh on foot but neighbours say the “shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.”

Also Read: Vijay Babu Arrested in Sexual Assault Case, Likely to be Released on Bail Soon

“(Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up,’ said neighbour Joan Cappellani.

“(It) made a U-turn, came back and then 'Pow! Pow! Pow!' and then went down 129th St.” The incident was caught on Cappellani's home security cameras and the New York Police Department personnel are reviewing the footage for evidence.



