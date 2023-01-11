Washington: Hundreds of flights across the United State have been grounded following a massive Federal Aviation Administration or FAA system outage that provides pilots with some material they need to read before flying.

Reports suggest the FAA system provides alerts to pilots and other flight members about hazards or any changes to airport facility services. It is also said some airlines may be able to operate without receiving these alerts, known as the NOTAMS – or Notice to Air Missions – system.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress,” Federal Aviation Administration tweeted after the outage affected the airlines’ operations.

The NOTAMS is an essential information given to the aircrew as it may include alerts like runway closures, general bird hazard warnings or low altitude construction obstacles.

Nearly 1,200 flights to and from and within the United States have been delayed as of 6.45 am ET, local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware which tracks delays and cancellations of all the flights across the globe.

