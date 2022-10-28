US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Violently Assaulted

The husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been violently assaulted after a break-in at their California home.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesperson said.

The suspect, who has not been named, is in custody but the motive for the attack is unclear.

Mrs. Pelosi was not at the San Francisco residence when the incident took place on Friday morning.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," a spokesman for the senior Democrat said.

The assailant used a hammer to gain entry to the home, two sources told CBS News, but it is unclear if it was used to attack Mr. Pelosi.

Mrs. Pelosi is one of the most powerful politicians in the country. She was re-elected to a fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2021, making her second in line to the presidency after Vice-President Kamala Harris.

