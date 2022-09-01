Right after the incident where four Indian-American women were racially abused by a Mexican-American woman in Dallas, Texas in the United States, another incident of racial abuse was reported, where an Indian American man was abused by a fellow Indian compatriot in California!

A man named Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by a Punjabi origin man identified as Singh Tejinder in Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

In a video that went viral, the man can be seen abusing and hurling racist slurs like calling him a “dirty Hindu” and a “disgusting dog,” and even spitting on him. He lifts his shirt and shoes his tattoos menacingly and the man goes on to abuse him in Punjabi but does not get physical. Jayaraman recorded the whole episode which lasted over eight minutes.

Update: The man using religious slurs in the video has been identified as 37-year-old Tejinder Singh. The suspect has been charged with carrying out a hate crime and assault. Singh is not currently in custody but is scheduled to appear before the court to defend the charges. pic.twitter.com/Z2tFvltZ4L — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) August 30, 2022

On August 31 Tejinder was charged with hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault, and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said.