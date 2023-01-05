US: Family of 8 Found Shot Dead in Utah’s Enoch City

Washington: Eight members of a family including five children were found dead in a residential building in the US state of Utah on Wednesday, Enoch City police department said. The authorities have not disclosed much about the deceased family or circumstances in which they died.

According to police officers, the members of a rural family presumably sustained gunshot wounds. They found the family dead while conducting a ‘welfare check’ in the rural town of 8,000 people.

Eight members of a rural Utah family, including five children, were found fatally shot inside a home in Enoch City on Wednesday, local authorities said.

“On January 4, 2023, officers of the Enoch City Police department were summoned to 4900 North block of Albert Drive in reference to a welfare check. Officers checked the residence and found three adults and five minors deceased inside the home. Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds,” the Enoch City police said in a statement.

Local community members said they were a religious Latter-day Saints family. Meanwhile, Iron County School District condoled the deaths and said the children were studentying in their schools.

