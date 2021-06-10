The US to Donate 500 Million Pfizer Vaccines to Other Countries

The US president Joe Biden’s office has announced that they will be donating over 500 million doses of Covid19 vaccine Pfizer, to the world. The purchase will be made soon and donated to different countries in the world to help them in the battle against coronavirus.

This plan will be carried out in two stages. The first 200 million doses will be distributed before the end of this year and the next batch consisting of 300 million doses will go in the first half of 2022. This initiative mainly targets low-income countries.

According to the reports, the vaccine doses will be donated to middle and low-income countries. This World Health Organization-backed initiative will see support from Covax who will handle the distribution process. Pfizer will also assist in this project by providing the vaccine at a less price. They will be giving it to the US government at a not-for-profit rate. Further details about the price, etc. were not shared.

Also Read: UK: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID Shot for 12-15 year-olds Approved

A group of seven people are expected to meet in Britain for a discussion. They will be joined by President Biden and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. As many developed nations are in the final stages of their vaccine program and some are even done with it, there has been a lot of discussions that these nations should now try and help other countries with their vaccine program.

When asked about the plan, Joe Biden’s office and Pfizer spokesperson refused to share any details. Once the meeting in Britain is over and everything is decided, the president will announce the global vaccine plan. “I have a plan and I will announce it soon,” shared Biden.

Medical experts and officials were very happy with the USA’s initiative. Even little help is much appreciated now. As the US becomes the example for a plan like this, it will help the world fight the pandemic.