US Determined To Help India In Its Hour of Need: Kamala Harris

India is struggling to beat the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. All the neighbouring countries are extending their help towards the nation and are sending oxygen and critical medical supplies. In the last week, the first consignment of COVID-19 assistance arrived from the United States.

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern over the current situation in India. She said that it is very heart breaking to hear the news of coronavirus deaths in India. She expressed grief over those who have lost their lives. She added, "To those of you who have lost loved ones, I send my deepest condolences."

Kamala Harris said, “The welfare of India is critically important to the United States. The surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India is nothing short of heartbreaking.” She said that the Joe Biden administration is ready to offer support to India.

In an event 'Bolstering US Covid Relief Efforts in India: Perspectives from the Diaspora', Kamala Harris said that, "President Joe Biden spoke to the Indian Prime Minister to offer our support."

She asserted that they have already shipped refillable oxygen cylinders, and more will be delivered soon. N95 masks have been shipped. Remdesivir doses to treat Covid patients have been sent.

Kamala Harris said that India sent assistance to the US when there were high cases of coronavirus in the US and now the US is determined to help India in its hour of need.

Harris quoted that Sewa International USA has raised over $10 million, American Association of Physicians of Indian-origin or AAPI have raised $ 3.5 million and Indian diaspora has raised over $2 million and have been sending some important health care equipment to India.

She said, "As many of you know, generations of my family come from India. My mother was born and raised in India. And I have family members who live in India today. The welfare of India is critically important to the United States."

The United States is one of the worst affected nations with coronavirus. It has recorded more than 32.6 million COVID-19 cases and over 58,00,000 deaths.