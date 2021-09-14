US Company To Pay People This Amount To Watch 13 Horror Movies In 10 Days

FinanceBuzz, located in the United States, has stated that it would pay $1,300 (about ₹95,000) to a person who watches 13 horror movies in 10 days in October to become a "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst."

The candidate will be given a fitness tracker to wear while watching the movies to keep track of their heart rate.

FinanceBuzz wants to know if the size of a film's budget has an impact on its efficacy.

"In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the release said.

It added: "You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."

These are the 13 horror films on the festival's must-see list — Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, and Insidious are some of the most well-known horror films. The Blair Witch Project is a film based on the novel by Blair Witch. Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, Annabelle, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, Annabelle

The deadline for applications is September 26, 2021. However, it is only available to residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old.