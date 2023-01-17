US CDC Appoints Indian-origin Nirav D Shah as Second-in-command

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has appointed Indian-origin epidemiologist Nirav D Shah the principal deputy director. He will be the second in command at the health agency. He is set to assume his new role under US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in March.

He is currently the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In my new role, I will be honoured to serve not just Maine, but the entire nation and carry forward the good work that we have done here. As I prepare for this next step, I thank the people of Maine for taking care of me, as I’ve always asked them to take care of each other,” Shah said.

Shah grew up in Wisconsin, and attended the University of Louisville where he majored in psychology and biology.

He studied economics at Oxford University and enrolled in medical school at the University of Chicago in 2000. Shah completed his Juris Doctor in 2007 and his Doctor of Medicine in 2008 — both from the University of Chicago and was a recipient of The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans.

