Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral today. She was under medical supervision and her family gathered

at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

She came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed a phenomenal social change.

Her eldest son, Charles said the death of his beloved mother was "a moment of great sadness".

In a statement, His Majesty the King said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her

loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

He said during the period of mourning and change he and his family would be "comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect

and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held".

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Here are some unseen pics of Queen Elizabeth II.