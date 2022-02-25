As Russian forces are marching towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the United Nations Security Council will likely vote on a draft resolution condemning President Vladimir Putin’s military intervention and demanding Russia to unconditionally withdraw from the constituent of the Russia-led Soviet Union which gained independence in 1991. With the Russian missiles pounding the Ukrainian capital, thousands of residents are attempting to flee the country and seeking shelter in the neighbouring countries. Let’s take a look at who is on Russia’s side and who is not and those who are being neutral in this situation.

Expectedly, several former Soviet Union Constituent countries like Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia have criticised Russia for invading Ukraine. All these countries became Nato members in 2004.

Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701. pic.twitter.com/UJzypYXWmm — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 24, 2022

United States

While Russian President Putin has warned the other countries that any attempt to “interfere” in it’s military operation to “denazify” Ukraine would face never-before consequences. As it is anybody’s guess, the US was the first country to respond to this crisis by imposing more sanctions on Russia. These sanctions will target Russia's financial system. But, the Ukrainian government was not impressed with the US action. The Ukrainian President responded to President Joe Biden by calling for taking effective steps to stop the aggression in it’s territory and disconnection of Russia from SWIFT ( the interbank messaging network which is a backbone of international; finance) and the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Britain

Hours after Russia launched an all-out war on Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson while speaking in the Parliament said, Putin would never be able to cleanse the “blood of Ukraine from his hands”. Boris' government has announced sanctions on over 100 Russian individuals including Kirill Shamalove, Putin’s once son-in-law and entities. Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot is also banned from the UK, the Prime Minister said.

European Union

Foreign Ministers of the European Union are holding an emergency session in Brussels this evening to settle measures broadly agreed in principle at the emergency summit overnight. The EU leaders are working on a robust package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of a constituent of the ex-Soviet Union. The EU is still hesitant to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global payment system but agreed in principle to take steps such as curbing Russia’s access to technologies. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the European Union leaders are also weighing the cost of sanctions against Russia on the member countries' economies.

🔴LIVE Joint @EP_ForeignAff and @EP_Defence Committee debate on Russia's military assault on Ukraine with EU Foreign Policy Chief @JosepBorrellF and Ukrainian parliamentarians 🇺🇦🇪🇺 Watch now ⤵️ https://t.co/i93nVczh4r — AFET Committee Press (@EP_ForeignAff) February 24, 2022

India

At the United Nations Security Council, India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. New Delhi has stuck to a calculated stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict when the Western countries sought to rope India in as part of a unified worldwide opposition. The 15-nation UN Security Could held an emergency meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night. India has only expressed deep concern at the escalation of the tensions and emphasised sustained and focussed diplomacy to resolve all issues concerning the rapidly developing situation in the Eastern European country.

China

China has refused to criticise Russia for it’s “denazification” attempts in Ukraine despite assaults from Russia’s military in the Eastern European country while reiterating that it believes in respecting the territorial integrity of all countries. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hit back against the US President Joe Biden for his comment that those who were supporting Russia’s invasion would be “stained by association”. He said sanctions have never been an effective way to resolve issues.

Belarus

Although Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reiterated his country was not taking part in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, a video footage that emerged on Thursday showed Russian troops were using Belarusian territory to invade the Eastern European country.

Syria

Syria followed suit soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, the Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic. It may be recalled that Putin has supported the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout the civil war since 2011.

Venezuela

The Nicolas Maduro-led Venezuelan government has also expressed support for Russia. Diosdado Cabello, the vice president of the ruling Socialist Party has backed Putin saying Russia has every right “ to defend it’s position and it’s territory.” He went on to further claim that people are taking refuge in Russia because they are being killed in Ukraine.