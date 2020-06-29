A video of an officer having sex with a woman in an official car surfaced online. The UN Spokesperson took to its Twitter and wrote as, "We are deeply disturbed by content of video apparently involving personnel from #UNTSO. An investigation was swiftly launched & is moving very quickly. Appropriate action will be taken."

The video was apparently filmed on the main street Tel Aviv, Israel and it has been shared widely on the micro-blogging site. According to The New Humanitarian website, the video clip shows a man in the back seat and a woman in red on top of him in a moving UN SUV, which was often used in Israel and the Palestinian areas. In the video one could also spot another man sitting in the front passenger seat and someone else, unseen, is driving.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN's Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres described this kind of behaviour goes against everything and we stand for and have been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff. Dujarric quoted that, "We expect the process to be concluded very quickly and intend to promptly take the appropriate action."

UNTSO also released a statement adding that the Mission is committed to the zero-tolerance policy of the United Nations against any kind of misconduct including sexual exploitation and violence and reminds its personnel of their responsibilities under the UN code of conduct.