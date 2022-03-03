Under Indian Flag Indian, Pakistani and Turkish Nationals Cross Ukraine Border

Amid reports of Ukrainian authorities misbehaving with Indian nationals and people of other nationalities, India’s national flag came to the rescue of not only the stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

Under ‘Operation Ganga’ the Indian government is arranging evacuation flights for the stranded students from neighbouring countries of Ukraine and as part of evacuation efforts, the Indian students who reached the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine said using the national tricolour, students of Indian, Pakistani and Turkish nationalities safely crossed the various checkpoints in the war-torn country.

YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy tweeted this morning saying it was a proud moment for India as our national flag came to the rescue of not just stranded Indian nationals but also helped the Pakistani and Turkish nationals to cross the Ukrainian border.

— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 3, 2022

As per the update from the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, under ‘Operation Ganga’, 3726 Indians will be brought back home today on 8 flights from Bucharest, 2 flights from Suceava, 1 flight from Kosice, 5 flights from Budapest and 3 flights from Rzeszow.

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 3, 2022

A few stranded students while leaving the war-hit country didn’t want to abandon their cute pets, so they brought along their pet dogs and cats on the Indian Air Force’s evacuation flights that arrived from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to Hindon airbase in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy appreciated the nice gesture of the Indian Air Force for allowing the Indian travellers to carry their pets on board.