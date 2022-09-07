New Delhi: United Nations announced it will organise the first UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism on September 8 and 9 to pay homage to victims of terrorism around the world, including the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The inaugural Global Congress will see high-level participation from UN chief Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, the co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism, the Republic of Iraq and the Kingdom of Spain, and other senior United Nations and international community representatives.

The United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism was convened under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“Starting tomorrow @UN The 1st #UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, 8-9 Sept will be a tribute to victims of terrorism around the world, including the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks,” India at UN tweeted.

This Congress will provide a platform for victims of terrorism to share experiences directly, challenges, stories of their resilience, and contributions to wider society in a socially connected environment.

According to the UN, the Congress will allow the audience to learn about good practices undertaken by Member States and civil society organisations, while ensuring that victims' voices are heard and that their experiences shape the way forward in their own countries and across borders.

Notably last month, the UN Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ni Aolain urged Governments to adopt a human rights-based approach to victims of terrorism by positively and consistently affirming the human rights of all victims.

