United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday. The UN chief is on a three-day first official trip to India since he started his second term in office in January 2022. During his first term, Guterres had visited India in the first week of October 2018.

Guterres will commence his visit to India, by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The Secretary-General will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation,” the MEA said in a press statement.

On Oct. 20, The Secretary-General will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline at Ekta Nagar (Kevadiya) Gujarat. In Ekta Nagar, UNSG is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity.

It may be recollected that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.The Prime Minister had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards 'mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption' to protect and preserve the environment.

The MEA release further said External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with the UNSG on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, including through India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism.

