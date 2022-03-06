As the Ukraine-Russia conflict has entered its 11th day, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready for talks and Moscow would only halt its military offensive if Kyiv stopped fighting and Russia’s demands are met. Russian President Putin spoke to Turkey’s President Tayyip Recep Erdogan over a phone call and said the military operation was going according to plan. While the Turkish President appealed for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine. Earlier, Putin likened the Western sanctions and implementation of a no-fly zone over Russia to ‘declaring war.’ He also warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy.

A Russian helicopter is being downed in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ywiKOHVPQu — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 5, 2022

As Russian forces continue their offensive in Ukraine, its President Volodymyr Zelensky said the enemy ranks are preparing to bombard port city Odessa, however, the Ukrainian forces will continue to defend the city. He also claimed Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport. He said the Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. Ukraine’s defense ministry says Russian forces may further target the civilian infrastructure as they seek to capture the Kaniv hydroelectric power station.

According to the head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi, the number of refugees escaping the Russian invasion could potentially rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend. As the former Soviet republic Moldova coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and keeping an eye on Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbor, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged America's support to the country.

All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS . Be Safe Be Strong @opganga@MEAIndia@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DDNationalhttps://t.co/4BrBuXbVbz — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

As the 'last leg' of Operation Ganga began, India announced on Sunday that it had evacuated all of its citizens stranded in worn-torn Pisochyn. However, Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey to ensure their safety. The Indian Embassy tweeted on Sunday asking all Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine to fill up an online Google form on an urgent basis. Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that around 13,300 people have returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga.