Kyiv: Ukraine's Interior (Home) Minister was among 18 people who were killed when a helicopter crashed in the suburbs of Kyiv, country’s capital on Wednesday, authorities said.

The state emergency service helicopter carrying the Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and eight high-ranking ministry officials first hit the kindergarten and later crashed close to a residential building in Brovary suburb. Three children were also killed in the accident. The cause of the chopper crash is not known.

According to the regional governor, 29 people including 15 children were also injured in the crash. The video from the site of a helicopter crash showed a burning building and people could be heard crying and screaming.

42-year-old Monastyrsky, who is a father of two, was appointed country’s interior minister in 2021 by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy government.

🇺🇦🚁🔥A kindergarten destroyed as a result of a helicopter crash pic.twitter.com/WZx2Bk5ArN — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) January 18, 2023

“There were children and ... staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy,” Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote in his Telegram messaging app.

