Ukraine-Russia War: 200 Indian Students Stranded At Kyiv Airport

Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring war on Ukraine in a televised address on Thursday, led to several Indian students rushing to the Kyiv Airport to take flights back to India. However, on reaching they were told that the Air India flight had left the Airport after the Ukraine officials closed the airspace, leaving more than 200 students stranded there. Many people have started gathering at the Ukraine Embassy in Delhi to enquire about the situation there and the safety of their children and friends who are stuck there.

With no public transport plying either many of the students are unable to go back to their respective universities. Few students are also stranded at the railway station in Kyiv city.

As per reports, there are more than 20,000 Indian students pursuing various courses in Ukraine and the parents of these students are worried about their safe return.

The Indian government stated that it was closely monitoring the rapidly changing situations and the focus was on the safety & security of Indians, particularly students. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has stated that the present situation was highly uncertain, and requested Indians to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are. Those travelling to Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, it said in a statement.

After the bombing started in the morning hours, at least seven people have been killed and nine were wounded in Russian shelling, as per Ukraine reports.

